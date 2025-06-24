Restaurant survival cycle shortens, many close within a year of opening

Amid a prolonged economic slowdown, Thailand’s food and beverage industry is facing growing pressure, emerging as one of the most visibly affected sectors in 2025.

The year has been marked by what many economic research houses are calling a “triple crisis,” involving sluggish overall economic growth, cautious consumer spending, and a decline in foreign tourist arrivals.

Kasikorn Research Centre forecasts that the food and beverage market will see only modest growth in 2025, with total market value estimated at around 646 billion baht, representing a year-on-year increase of just 2.8%. This marks a sharp decline from previous growth trends.

One of the key factors weighing down the industry is weak domestic purchasing power, a direct consequence of broader economic stagnation. At the same time, operators are grappling with rising costs, particularly those catering to international tourists.

Data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports reflects a continued downturn in international tourism. In the first five months of 2025, Thailand welcomed only 12.9 million foreign visitors—a 1% drop from the same period last year, with the downward trend expected to persist.

Although domestic tourism has shown some resilience, Thai travellers have become significantly more cautious with their spending. Many households remain burdened by high living costs and ongoing economic uncertainty.