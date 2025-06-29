Foreign investment in Thailand surges 34% as EEC draws over 47 billion baht

Oramon Sapthaweetham, Director-General of the Department of Business Development , reported that foreign investment in Thailand saw a significant increase during the first five months of 2025 (January–May), with 426 foreign entities approved to operate businesses under the Foreign Business Act 1999.

Of the total, 105 foreign investors were granted business operation licences, while 321 were issued certificates of business operation. Combined investment during this period amounted to 88.94 billion baht.

This marked an increase of 109 entities or 34% compared to the same period in 2024, with the total investment value rising by 17.24 billion baht, or 24%.

The top five foreign investor countries in Thailand during this period were:

Japan – 85 entities (20% of total), 41.06 billion baht invested

Japanese investors are primarily engaged in: