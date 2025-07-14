Gold shines with best H1 performance in 50 years, but H2 outlook clouded by uncertainty

Gold has emerged as the top-performing asset in the first half of 2025, rallying over 25% in just six months — its second-strongest first half in half a century, surpassed only by the late stages of the 1980s Gold Supercycle following the collapse of the Bretton Woods system.

While analysts and investors had anticipated a gold rally, few expected it to be this sharp or rapid. A "perfect scenario" of economic policy uncertainty, Middle East conflict risk, and a weakening US dollar helped propel the rally in H1 2025.

The outlook for H2, however, is far more complex. As gold prices climb and key supporting factors begin to fade, market watchers say investors must carefully evaluate gold's next move.

The current bullish case — dubbed Bull G-O-L-D — is based on four structural drivers:

G = Geopolitics

O = Official Reserves

L = Long-Term Rates

D = De-dollarisation

According to the IMF and World Gold Council, gold’s share in global central bank reserves has increased from 15% in 2023 to nearly 20% this year — a clear sign that gold is being repositioned as a core asset in the evolving reserve landscape.

The de-dollarisation trend is only just beginning. With the US dollar still making up over 60% of global reserves, the shift toward gold as a risk diversifier is likely to continue for years.

Should the US Federal Reserve cut rates in H2 due to economic weakness, gold could gain further momentum. Prices could surge past $3,500/oz, potentially heading toward the $4,000/oz mark — a record high in modern financial history.