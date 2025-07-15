Trade retaliation rises as Trump-era tariffs shape global supply chains

Global trade in the first quarter of 2025 surged significantly, with a potential rise of up to $300 billion during the first half of the year, according to the Global Trade Update report published by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The report indicates that merchandise trade grew by 1.5%, and service trade expanded by 1.7% in the first quarter of 2025, while the second quarter is expected to see growth of approximately 2%.

However, the outlook for the second half of 2025 remains uncertain. The resilience of global trade will largely depend on the clarity of trade policies, the development of regional economies, and the ability of supply chains to adapt.

On the other hand, economic growth is forecast to slow in many regions, suggesting that international trade may experience a slowdown.

Rising tariffs, particularly in the United States, and the risks of broader trade conflicts are significant negative factors. Additionally, the latest Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) from China signals a downturn in manufacturing activity, which may lead to decreased import demand and weaker export orders.