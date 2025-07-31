US, Thailand reach trade deals ahead of tariff deadline

After the ceasefire, Thailand’s acting leader, Phumtham Wechayachai, expressed optimism, saying he expected a “very good” trade deal with the US.

Both Thailand and Cambodia face a 36% tariff rate on their goods entering the US starting August 1, their largest export market. The trade-dependent nations were under pressure to avoid the steep levy, especially after Indonesia and the Philippines secured rates of 19%, and Vietnam received 20%.

Thailand is hoping for a final tariff rate between 18% and 20%, in line with its regional neighbours.

Lutnick’s comments came just two days before Trump’s tariff deadline and hours after the US announced a deal with South Korea, which would impose a 15% tariff on imports.

In a last-minute attempt to avoid the punitive tariff, Thailand proposed greater market access for US goods, offering to eliminate tariffs on 90% of its products. It also pledged to reduce its $46 billion trade surplus by 70% within three years and address the rerouting of goods produced in other countries.

Thailand’s exports to the US reached approximately $63 billion last year, accounting for 18% of the country’s total exports. Exports have surged by about 15% in the first half of this year, driven by front-loading of orders following the Trump administration’s delay in implementing high tariffs.