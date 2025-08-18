ASEAN economies face slowdown in H2 as export boost fades

Nikkei Asia reported that ASEAN economies are bracing for an economic slowdown in the second half of the year as the boost from accelerated exports begins to fade.

In Thailand, gross domestic product grew 2.8% year-on-year in the quarter ending June, down from 3.2% growth in the previous quarter, according to official data released Monday by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

Exports, which account for about 60% of Thailand’s GDP, rose 12.2%, largely due to shipments made in advance of new US import tariffs, the NESDC said.

The council now forecasts Thai economic growth of 1.8%–2.3% in 2025, a slight upward revision from May’s forecast of 1.3%–2.3%. However, the updated range indicates that growth in the second half will likely be weaker than in the first.