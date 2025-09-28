Nearly 50% of Thai elderly in debt with no savings

Public attention is turning sharply to Ekniti Nitithanprapas, newly appointed deputy prime minister and finance minister in the government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, with the economy as the top priority during the cabinet’s short term in office.

Yet one issue cannot be separated from economic management, Thailand’s ageing society. The country officially became a super-aged society in 2023, when people aged 60 and above accounted for more than 20% of the population, while children made up only 16% and the working-age population 63.6%.

By 2033, seniors will represent 28% of the population, children 14%, and workers 57.9%. By 2040, one in three Thais will be over 60.

Nearly half of Thailand’s elderly have no savings, and almost half carry personal or family debt. The main sources of income for older people are children (35.7%), work (33.9%), and state allowances (13.3%).

Labour participation starts to decline from age 50 among women and from age 55 among men, reflecting the shrinking role of “pre-aged” groups in the workforce.

Between 2015 and 2023, an average of 36.5% of older Thais, about 4.4 million people, remained in the workforce each year, generating about 610 billion baht in income. From 2024 to 2033, the share of elderly workers is projected to rise to 37%, or around 6.6 million people, with annual income expected to increase to 880 billion baht.