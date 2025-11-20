New growth opportunities seen in Sino-Thai relations

The state visit to China by Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua signifies that the friendship between the two countries is growing stronger, analysts say, noting it will help strengthen cooperation in emerging sectors such as green energy and digital products, alongside traditional areas.

Experts expressed optimism over bilateral cooperation following the King's visit with Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, which concluded on Monday. During the trip, the King said Thailand stands ready to actively expand cooperation with China in various fields.

Chayodom Sabhasri, an associate professor in the faculty of economics at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, said the visit "writes a new chapter of Thailand-China friendship", highlighting their close ties in culture, investment and trade.

Their cooperation on innovation and technology will see a growth in future, he said.

Thailand treats China as part of the Thai family, he said, adding that Bangkok's focus on environmental, social and governance issues aligns with Beijing's green development goals.