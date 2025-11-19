Thailand Risks Sliding to Fifth-Largest ASEAN Economy Within Five Years, Warns Industry Federation

FTI sounds alarm as Q3 growth slumps to 1.2%, calling for urgent shift from traditional manufacturing to next-generation industries.

Thailand faces the stark prospect of falling from the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia to fifth place within five years unless it urgently addresses structural weaknesses and accelerates industrial transformation, the Federation of Thai Industries has warned.

Speaking at the FTI Outlook 2026 forum on Wednesday, FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul revealed that the federation's industrial confidence index has remained below the median value of 100 for 13 consecutive years, reflecting persistent concerns amongst members about the country's economic trajectory.

The warning comes as Thailand's GDP growth plummeted to just 1.2 per cent in the third quarter, surprising private sector leaders and highlighting the severity of structural challenges facing the export-dependent economy.

"If current growth trends persist, Thailand risks falling from its position as the region's second-largest economy," Kriengkrai said, outlining the FTI's "1 FTI" policy to transition from "First Industries" to "Next Gen Industries" through four strategic pillars: Go Digital and AI, Go Innovation, Go Global, and Go Green.

Geopolitical Volatility and AI Disruption

To successfully transform Thailand's industries, Dr Surakiart Sathirathai, former deputy prime minister and chairman of Chulalongkorn University Council, urged stakeholders in both public and private sectors to develop a deeper understanding of Thailand's weaknesses as well as global dynamics, particularly the strategic movements of superpower nations.