Ohkajhu chain launching initial public offering

Between 2017 and 2018, the company began planning to raise funds by taking OKJ public, with the aim of using the proceeds to grow the business, enhance growth potential, and ensure sustainable long-term development, including bringing in professionals to help develop the business.

At the same time, OKJ will also play a role in supporting communities, families, farmers, customers and stakeholders, helping them enjoy long, healthy, and happy lives together.

Having capital will also help fulfil the dream of expanding the business, opening new branches, and launching new ventures that continue to promote the core business, Ohkajhu.

This year, the company launched two new brands: the beverage shop Oh! Juice and the Ohkajhu Wrap & Roll store, which offers products like salads and salad wraps (grab & go).

Currently, the company operates 36 branches of the Ohkajhu restaurant brand, one branch of Ohkajhu Wrap & Roll, and six branches of the Oh! Juice beverage brand.

The entry of PTT Oil and Retail Business Pcl (OR) has been a significant supporter of OKJ. Through this collaboration, OKJ has developed products for distribution in more than 450 Café Amazon branches, with more than eight product lines (stock keeping units), allowing wider customer access and increasing repeat purchase frequency.

This partnership also expands the customer base without requiring investment in constructing and decorating new restaurants, while providing insights into traffic data for future branch expansions.

“When the Covid-19 crisis led to lockdowns, impacting all industries, we adapted within about 10 days and switched to delivery service, which yielded quite satisfactory sales. This shows that we adapted quickly, learned fast, and continued to grow the business even during a crisis,” Chalakorn said.

OKJ's expertise in integrated organic farming, covering every process from planting to harvesting, and quality control during transportation to various areas, gives it a stronger foundation than other companies.

Currently, OKJ operates five organic farms in Chiang Mai, covering a total area of more than 380 rai, with an annual production volume of about 850,000 tonnes.

Part of the capital raised will be invested in technology to increase the planting process by 70%.

“We don't focus on how to win or become a leader in competition. Instead, we focus on developing and growing the business sustainably, ensuring it can be passed on to future generations. We believe we’ve already laid a good foundation, but we continue to innovate, adding new restaurant brands and products,” Chalakorn said.

