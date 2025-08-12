Chinese investment fuels Thailand's ambition as global export gateway, says Thai official

For the first half of 2025, production of passenger battery EVs increased 380 % year-on-year to 23,798 units, accounting for 3.28 % of total auto manufacturing in Thailand, data from the Federation of Thai Industries showed.

Under the Thai government's investment promotion, the Southeast Asian country aims to convert 30 % of its annual auto production to zero-emission vehicles by 2030 as part of its transition toward green mobility.

Aside from the automotive sector, Chula said two other areas of interest for Chinese investors that also align with the government's targeted industries are the digital technology sector and the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy, which focuses on sustainable and circular manufacturing.

Looking ahead, Chula emphasised that Thailand aims to be a strategic partner for China, filling gaps and providing a platform to showcase its advanced technology, building on the golden jubilee of Thai-Sino diplomatic relations and a strong people-to-people connection.

The goal includes expanding cooperation in the broader environmentally friendly mode of transport, ranging from electric buses, trucks, and railways to the development of "green ports" with electric-based operations, many of which are expected to utilise technologies originating from China, he said.

With China's substantial investment in research and development, he expressed hope that Thailand will become an ideal ground where "research-based technology" can be transformed into commercial products for the global market.

Xinhua

China Daily

Asia News Network