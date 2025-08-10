Prominent Chinese financier Bao Fan freed after over two years in detention

His disappearance in February 2023 sent shockwaves through China’s financial sector. China Renaissance, which Bao co-founded in 2005 and in which he still holds nearly 49% of the shares, stunned the market that year when it announced it had lost contact with him. His detention was later linked to a probe into a former colleague, although authorities never issued a public explanation.

Bao’s case was one of several involving high-profile finance executives who have vanished in recent years during President Xi Jinping’s sweeping anti-corruption campaign. His absence unsettled investors and bankers alike, as Beijing targeted what it called the excessive lifestyles of the financial elite.

The timing of his release coincides with Beijing’s push to restore business confidence, especially among technology entrepreneurs and private sector players grappling with weak consumer demand, a protracted property debt crisis, and tense trade relations with the United States.