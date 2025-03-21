Discover the Crispy Secret of Japanese-Style Breadcrumbs  

In 2025 Newly Weds Foods (Thailand) has invested 1 billion baht in a new factory in Samut Prakan, spanning over 3.2 rai. This facility is set to increase auto-bake Japanese-style breadcrumb production capacity by 30%, positioning Thailand as a centre point for cutting-edge breadcrumb manufacturing. The warehouse can store up to 2,400 pallets, with the official grand opening scheduled for March 17.

Antony Cummins, Managing Director of Newly Weds Foods South East Asia, is a leading producer of Japanese-style breadcrumbs, batter, bakery flour, and seasoning solutions, including seasoning and sauces. He revealed that the company allocated a budget of over 1 billion baht. With the project having started in August 2022, the company planned and invested in increasing production capacity by establishing a new factory in Samut Prakan on a 3-rai plot acquired in 2005, and the construction was completed by the end of 2024. The new production line officially launched on January 2025, with the grand opening ceremony set for March 17, 2025.

The new factory highlights a total area of 5,200 square meters and an 8,000-square-meter production facility, with a towering height of 22 meters. It’s designed to store 2,400 pallets. The upper-level houses a brand-new production line for Japanese-style breadcrumbs, equipped with an autobake oven for cutting crisp bread — an exclusive, patented technology held by Newly Weds Foods.



Anthony said that the key feature of the new facility is a 100-kilogram dough mixer, which can produce up to 2,400 kilograms of breadcrumbs per hour, representing a 30% increase in production efficiency compared to the previous facility. This increase allows the company to better meet customer demand both locally and internationally. The factory has now been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is in the process of receiving Halal and BRC certifications, which are expected shortly. The main goal of the new facility is to evaluate the production capacity of Japanese-style breadcrumbs, making it one of the world‘s most advanced manufacturing sites.

“We see Thailand as the world's food hub and have been certified by both the United States and the UK as the Thai market has the highest Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards in the world In addition, we strictly adhere to Halal standards so that our Muslim brothers can use it without any problems. We have followed every step of Halal procedures And we have been inspected by Halal standard control officers every year. For 15 years, we have never had any problems. We are committed to continuing to produce products that all consumers can consume"

“Today’s achievement is a result of the dedication and hard work of the entire Newly Weds Foods Thailand team, who have poured their energy and intellect into this project. This effort was supported by our engineering team from Newly Weds Foods Chicago and various partners. We also want to express our deep gratitude to the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) for supporting this project, which reassures our continued investment in Thailand. Finally, we thank our customers for their trust and support of Newly Weds Foods over the past 35 years,” Mr Anthony said.



Newly Weds Foods Thailand has now continually enhanced and diversified its product offerings. Besides Japanese-style breadcrumbs, the company now produces batter, seasoning solutions, sauces, and syrups. The products are exported to over 47 countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, India, China, and the Philippines.