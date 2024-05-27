Home loans for lower-priced properties remain difficult to obtain

Ekkasit Phruthipalakorn, head of Product Management for Small Business at CIMB Thai Bank, said that CIMB Thai Bank is focusing on adjusting its lending strategy to better align with the economic situation and reduce the risk associated with lending.

"We've also noticed that some individuals who could previously afford houses priced between 3-5 million baht are now facing difficulties in debt repayment. Therefore, we are paying more attention to these groups. Consequently, individuals looking to purchase houses priced between 3-5 million baht and those above 5 million baht are receiving more focus from the bank," Ekkasit said.

However, as banks increasingly compete in lending to the higher-income group, competition in interest rates has intensified. This can be observed from the fact that during the first three years, initial home loan interest rate repayment remained below or around 3%, even as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) consistently raised interest rates.

Additionally, banks' strategies have shifted towards focusing more on the mortgage refinancing group due to the prolonged economic slowdown. Some borrowers in this segment require flexibility to manage their finances for livelihood and business purposes. Therefore, it is expected that mortgage refinancing this year will grow by approximately 15-20% compared to the previous year.