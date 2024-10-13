Sena Development launches new condo project with altruistic aims

The managing director of Sena Development, Kessara Thanyalakpark, said, “Baan Ruamtangfun is a project that reflects the cooperation of everyone involved, from land buyers, suppliers, company employees, to the buyers themselves. Everyone is truly part of this project, under the concept of ‘Sharing Time for Society’. Our employees know that the proceeds from this project will be donated to hospitals, making their work as valuable as donating money.”

"Amid the unfavourable economic climate, which directly affects the real estate business, the decision to build Baan Ruamtangfun 6 was not easy. Especially since all the profits will be donated to society. This reflects Sena's dedication and commitment to ensuring the project’s success," Kessara added.

The Baan Ruamtangfun initiative began in 2005, and four projects have been successfully completed. After expenses, the profits have been donated to public hospitals, including Siriraj Hospital, Police General Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital, and Thammasat Hospital, with donations exceeding 190 million baht.

Currently, Baan Ruamtangfun 5 is under development, along with the latest project, Baan Ruamtangfun 6, which is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2026, with a total donation target of 460 million baht.

Baan Ruamtangfun 6 is a 19-storey condominium featuring 354 residential units, with smart designs that make efficient use of every square metre. Various room types are available, starting at 23 square metres, fully furnished, with prices starting at 1.89 million baht, Kessara said.