Sena Development launches new condo project with altruistic aims

Sena Development has launched the "Baan Ruamtangfun 6" project, a 19-storey condominium on Borommaratchachonnani Road, under the concept "Change For The Better", pledging to donate profits from sales to support medical work at public hospitals.
For the past 20 years, the Baan Ruamtangfun project has served as a business model focused on using profits for Sena's CSR efforts, which include purchasing medical equipment, building patient lounges, and supporting various medical initiatives at public hospitals.
The managing director of Sena Development, Kessara Thanyalakpark, said, “Baan Ruamtangfun is a project that reflects the cooperation of everyone involved, from land buyers, suppliers, company employees, to the buyers themselves. Everyone is truly part of this project, under the concept of ‘Sharing Time for Society’. Our employees know that the proceeds from this project will be donated to hospitals, making their work as valuable as donating money.”
"Amid the unfavourable economic climate, which directly affects the real estate business, the decision to build Baan Ruamtangfun 6 was not easy. Especially since all the profits will be donated to society. This reflects Sena's dedication and commitment to ensuring the project’s success," Kessara added.
The Baan Ruamtangfun initiative began in 2005, and four projects have been successfully completed. After expenses, the profits have been donated to public hospitals, including Siriraj Hospital, Police General Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital, and Thammasat Hospital, with donations exceeding 190 million baht.
Currently, Baan Ruamtangfun 5 is under development, along with the latest project, Baan Ruamtangfun 6, which is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2026, with a total donation target of 460 million baht.
Baan Ruamtangfun 6 is a 19-storey condominium featuring 354 residential units, with smart designs that make efficient use of every square metre. Various room types are available, starting at 23 square metres, fully furnished, with prices starting at 1.89 million baht, Kessara said.
Located in a prime, tranquil area of Thonburi, on Borommaratchachonnani Road (Soi Borom 16), it is near Central Pinklao and leading hospitals, including Siriraj, Thonburi, and Chaophya Hospitals. It is also close to the Red and Blue MRT lines and provides easy access to the Prachim Ratthaya Expressway.
The project not only caters to diverse lifestyles but also stands out with comprehensive amenities across three floors of communal space, including a welcome lobby, relax lobby, cafe lobby, library zone, co-working space, meeting room, Grab & Go, laundry room, first aid room, a 20-metre swimming pool with jacuzzi and kids’ pool, fitness room, yoga room, kids’ room, sky garden, sky theatre, and sky party space, Kessara said.
Additionally, it incorporates the Sena low carbon concept, supporting clean energy with solar power and EV chargers, promoting a decarbonised lifestyle.