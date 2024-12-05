Majority of elderly housing projects located in Bangkok and its vicinity

Thailand had 916 operational elderly housing projects in 2024 – 832 nursing homes and 84 residences – according to a nationwide survey by the Real Estate Information Center (REIC).

The majority — 516 projects — are located in Bangkok and its vicinity.

The average occupancy rate of nursing homes nationwide stood at 70.91%. Bangkok has the highest number of nursing home units, with an occupancy rate of 69.21%, followed by Chonburi 76.95%, Nakhon Ratchasima 73.71% and Chiang Mai 73.07%. These areas are popular among both Thai and foreign elderly individuals, the REIC said.