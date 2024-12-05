Majority of elderly housing projects located in Bangkok and its vicinity

Thailand had 916 operational elderly housing projects in 2024 – 832 nursing homes and 84 residences – according to a nationwide survey by the Real Estate Information Center (REIC).
The majority — 516 projects — are located in Bangkok and its vicinity.
The average occupancy rate of nursing homes nationwide stood at 70.91%. Bangkok has the highest number of nursing home units, with an occupancy rate of 69.21%, followed by Chonburi 76.95%, Nakhon Ratchasima 73.71% and Chiang Mai 73.07%. These areas are popular among both Thai and foreign elderly individuals, the REIC said.
Samut Prakan has the highest number of residential units, with an occupancy rate of 70.91%, while Bangkok recorded an occupancy rate of 75.64%. These figures highlight the growing demand for elderly housing in urban and economic hubs, which continues to rise steadily.
Regarding rental prices for elderly housing, the survey found that for nursing homes, the most common rental range across various sectors was 15,001–20,000 baht, accounting for 46.76% of public-sector rentals, 59.91% of foundation-operated rentals, and 32.03% of privately operated rentals.
For projects in the residence category, the most common rental range in public-sector housing was 10,000 baht or less, and they accounted for 83.02%. In private-sector housing, the most common rental range was 30,001–50,000 baht, accounting for 38.61%.
The survey results on elderly housing projects in Thailand reflect current challenges, particularly the disparities in income levels and economic development across provinces. These differences underscore the need for financial mechanisms tailored to the unique contexts and capabilities of each region to support the development of elderly housing, the REIC said.
Developing appropriate and efficient financial mechanisms can help ensure that elderly housing projects in Thailand meet the needs of the ageing population comprehensively and sustainably. These mechanisms should consider elderly individuals' accessibility to services and the financial sustainability of the projects, the centre added.
Diverse housing models, such as long-term lease options or right-to-occupy schemes, could be developed to cater to the preferences of elderly individuals seeking property ownership. For example, the Government Housing Bank's elderly loan programme supports older adults in accessing credit and securing housing ownership, thereby improving their quality of life, the REIC said.