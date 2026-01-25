Chinese work-permit holders overtake Japanese in Thailand

Chinese nationals coming to Thailand generally fall into two groups: those who relocate for long-term living or formal employment, such as working for an organisation or company with a properly issued work permit, or running their own business by setting up a legal entity in Thailand and working under that entity, and those who work online while staying in Thailand for a permitted period, then leave for a neighbouring country to re-enter and restart the permitted stay, or return to their home country before coming back again.

Surachet Kongcheep, Head of Research and Consultancy at Cushman & Wakefield Thailand, said some people in both groups may be looking for permanent accommodation or buying condominiums in Thailand because they intend to stay for a long time, or, if they plan to stay for a shorter period, they may view it as a property investment.

He added that the number of Chinese nationals doing business and working legally in Thailand is significant and continues to grow.

This is particularly evident in the number of Chinese nationals holding work permits in Thailand, which now exceeds the number of Japanese nationals who had long held the top spot for more than 10–20 years.