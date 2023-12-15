More than one in two companies in APAC plan to outsource cybersecurity

At the same time, many organizations from the region plan to invest in the automation of their cybersecurity processes. In the next 12 months, more than half of businesses here (51%)have concrete plans to implement software that automatically manages their cybersecurity, while 15% are discussing the subject.

The automation and outsourcing of cybersecurity tasks are major areas that organisations because of a lack of experts and alert fatigue can focus on. Turning to external experts, — whether it’s outsourcing, managing the whole cybersecurity system, or adopting expert-level services to assist the IT Security department — is the optimal solution for many.

Cybersecurity vendors, Managed Service Providers, and Managed Security Service Providers are the companies that have relevant expertise, all the necessary tools, and can manage cybersecurity effectively for customers of any size.

Additionally, they can provide the customer with various options, such as Managed Detection and Response services, where SOC experts continuously carry out monitoring, or assistance in case of emergency like investigating a particular incident. Automation tools provided by cybersecurity vendors are another way an organisation can strengthen its cybersecurity.

" For example, our XDR and MDR have out-of-the-box automation through investigation and response playbooks and embedded AI, enabling clients and partners to significantly automate their information security processes. With all possible options provided by experts, each company can determine the scope of services that are needed, based on cybersecurity gaps or desired development trajectory," comments Ivan Vassunov, VP, of Corporate Products at Kaspersky.

To cope with a shortage of tools or IT Security employees in-house, Kaspersky recommends:

