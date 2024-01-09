Samsung and Hyundai Partner for Smart Home-Car Lifestyle
Samsung Electronics announced a collaboration with HyundaiMotor to expand its SmartThings platform to support connected cars, including EVs. The announcement came after the companies signed an MOU to develop solutions for future lifestyles that fully integrate smart homes and cars.
The two companies will work together for the next-generation smart home to connect Samsung’sSmartThings with Hyundai and Kia’s connected cars, including EVs to develop the “Home-to-Car” and “Car--to-Home” services, as well as an integrated home energy management service.
The Home-to-Car and Car-to-Home services connect the smart home with in-vehicle infotainment systems, allowing for remote control in both directions. Through the SmartThings platform, users will be able to perform a variety of actions about their cars while at home — starting them, controlling smart air conditioning, opening and closing windows, and checking their charging status. And from cars, the control of home appliances such as TVs, air conditioners and EV chargers will also be possible.
“This collaboration will enable communication from home to car and integrated home energy management services that are optimized for future lifestyles,” said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics. “By connecting the SmartThings platform with vehicles, we’ll be able to significantly enhance the customer experience in both the home and the car.”
Users will be able to adjust their environments with SmartThings by simultaneously operating multiple devices — including vehicles — through routines such as “good morning routine” and “arriving home routine.” For example, when a Galaxy smartphone’s morning alarm goes off, the curtains will automatically open, and the lights and television will turn on. When users are ready to go out for work, the user’s car will adjust itself to an ideal temperature. Also, the smartphone and TV screens will display information such as the EV’s remaining battery and driving range.
“This is an opportunity to make the connected cars Car-to-Home and Home-to-Car services more convenient in various fields,” said Haeyoung Kwon, Vice President of Hyundai and Kia’s Infotainment Development Center. “We plan to accelerate our technology development to make global continuously Hyundai and Kia customers’ journeys meaningful.”
The integrated home energy management service will allow users to monitor how much energy is consumed by the connected devices in their homes. Energy information about their EVs and chargers will also be available, enabling users to adjust the optimal time for charging their vehicles. EVs connected to the integrated home energy management service offer the possibility of automatically setting the optimal time for charging by factoring in different pricing by time of day 1, the power demand response (DR) program 2, photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage system (ESS) data 3, and time-specific carbon emissions 4.
To further strengthen Car-to-Home services, Samsung is working closely with HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. HARMAN’s “Ready Upgrade” is a digital cockpit package product that allows hardware and software upgrades. With Ready Upgrade, users will be able to install SmartThingsfunctions to utilize various Car-to-Home services.