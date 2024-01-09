Samsung and Hyundai Partner for Smart Home-Car Lifestyle

The two companies will work together for the next-generation smart home to connect Samsung’sSmartThings with Hyundai and Kia’s connected cars, including EVs to develop the “Home-to-Car” and “Car--to-Home” services, as well as an integrated home energy management service.

The Home-to-Car and Car-to-Home services connect the smart home with in-vehicle infotainment systems, allowing for remote control in both directions. Through the SmartThings platform, users will be able to perform a variety of actions about their cars while at home — starting them, controlling smart air conditioning, opening and closing windows, and checking their charging status. And from cars, the control of home appliances such as TVs, air conditioners and EV chargers will also be possible.

“This collaboration will enable communication from home to car and integrated home energy management services that are optimized for future lifestyles,” said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics. “By connecting the SmartThings platform with vehicles, we’ll be able to significantly enhance the customer experience in both the home and the car.”