World’s first automotive display embedded in Transparent Swarovski Crystal

Technology and design in symbiosis: collaboration with Swarovski Mobility

To bring this unique combination of technology and aesthetics to life, Continental has entered a collaboration with Swarovski Mobility. This will allow the two companies to pool their resources and leverage their expertise into a product that breaks new ground in terms of both design and technology.

Particular focus was placed on the volumetric crystal panel, which features distinctive faceting created using special grinding techniques. The experts at the traditional Austrian company succeeded in conceiving a delicate yet extremely durable crystal housing that meets the optical and technical challenges of in-vehicle use.

The tinted crystal element, striking and transparent, allows the driver and passengers to see right through to the centre console behind it. The elegant overall look underscores the unique character and design.

“The Crystal Center Display is the result of a combination of production and process technologies which together with Continental we implemented into an innovative new design element – one that is as impressive visually as it is technically,” explained Peter Widmann, Senior Vice President B2B and Managing Director at Swarovski Mobility. He continued: “In this way, our crystal becomes much more than just an interior design element – users experience it as a key interaction interface in the vehicle.”

Cutting-edge microLED display technology for remarkable visual performance

A particular challenge faced by the engineers at Continental was to project the display into the tinted crystal panel and merge everything into a seamless unit. This creates the illusion that the content being displayed is floating freely in the crystal.

To achieve this, the Crystal Center Display employs advanced microLED technology. MicroLED displays feature self-illuminating pixels and offer much greater brightness and superior contrast than comparable technologies. With the next-generation screen technology built into the Crystal Center Display, Continental is paving the way for exciting new luxury interior concepts that could define cars of the future.