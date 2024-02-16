Anticipates 2024 Global AI PC and GenAI smartphone shipments at 295M units

Gartner defines AI PCs as computers equipped with dedicated AI accelerators, NPUs, APUs, or TPUs, designed to optimize and accelerate on-device AI tasks. This enhances performance and efficiency in managing AI and GenAI workloads independently of external servers or cloud services.

GenAI smartphones feature hardware and software enabling seamless integration and efficient execution of GenAI-driven features. They can locally run AI models, generating new content, strategies, designs, and methods. Examples include Google's Gemini Nano, Baidu's ERNIE, and OpenAI's GPT-4.

The swift adoption of on-device GenAI capabilities and AI processors will inevitably become a standard requirement for technology vendors," noted Ranjit Atwal, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner. "This ubiquity will present challenges for vendors in distinguishing themselves from competitors, rendering it more challenging to establish unique selling points and drive increased revenues.