Google launches security feature to protect Thailand users from scams
Google is enhancing online safety for Thai users with a new security feature to combat cyber scams. The Google Play Protect feature blocks risky app installations from unknown sources, improving Android device protection starting today. The service rollout will launch in Singapore before Thailand becomes the world's second country to benefit in the coming days.
Like other countries, Thailand has seen a rise in online scams and fraud in recent years. An estimated 7 out of 10 online users in Thailand have fallen victim to online scams despite many confidently believing they can spot and avoid scams.
"This feature automatically blocks risky app installations from unknown sources," said Prasert Chantararuangthong, minister of digital economy and society.
"I am confident that this collaboration with Google will truly enhance cybersecurity in Thailand, leveraging Google's expertise and advanced technology, along with cooperation from all sectors, to create strong protection for Thai people and drive Thailand's society towards a secure and sustainable digital future."
Google is announcing the launch of its new feature at the "Safer Songkran" pop-up event, which is packed with activities aimed at raising awareness and providing tools to promote online safety. The event is being held at Samyan Mitrtown in Bangkok until April 6.