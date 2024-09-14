Global information security spending to grow 15% in 2025

Worldwide end-user spending on information security is projected to total $212 billion in 2025, an increase of 15.1% from 2024, according to a new forecast from Gartner, Inc. In 2024, global information security end-user spending is estimated to reach $183.9 billion.

End-user spending on information security in Thailand is projected to total 18.4 billion THB in 2025, an increase of 12.3% from 2024, according to a new forecast from Gartner, Inc. In 2024, information security end-user spending in Thailand is estimated to reach 16.4 billion THB.

“The continued heightened threat environment, cloud movement and talent crunch are pushing security to the top of the priorities list and pressing chief information security officers (CISOs) to increase their organization’s security spend,” said Shailendra Upadhyay, Senior Research Principal at Gartner.

“Furthermore, organizations are currently assessing their endpoint protection platform (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) needs and making adjustments to boost their operational resilience and incident response following the CrowdStrike outage.”

The adoption of AI and generative AI (GenAI) continues to increase investments in security software markets like application security, data security and privacy, and infrastructure protection. Through 2025, GenAI will trigger a spike in the cybersecurity resources required to secure it, leading to an expected 15% increase in security software spending (see Table 1).