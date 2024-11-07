From space missions to smart factories

Today, Siemens applies digital twins in manufacturing to optimize production lines, anticipate maintenance needs, and reduce downtime. By enabling virtual testing and refinement of systems, manufacturers can improve efficiency, reduce waste, and achieve high precision without risking costly real-world trial-and-error.

In 2012, Siemens collaborated with NASA on the Mars mission “Curiosity.” The company provided the software solutions that were used to develop, simulate, and test the Mars rover. In 2015, Siemens introduced the concept of a digital twin for industrial use at the Hannover Fair in Germany and presented the technology for different branches of industry, including the process industries and machine building.

The foundation of Industry 4.0 and the future of smart, sustainable factories

Digital twins are now at the heart of the much-talked-about Industry 4.0 – the culmination of the digitalization of industrial processes. Digital twins are not only relevant during ongoing operations but also from the very first minute an idea or business model is created.

Today, a smart factory is first created as a digital twin and only much later in the real world. Precise simulations not only make it possible to avoid roadblocks and foresee dangers but also to design all processes as efficiently as possible so that the factory of the future is not only productive but above all highly sustainable.

And yet this is just the beginning: the combination of digital twin and AI will enable computers to independently design optimized products and processes and proactively support decision-makers in industries in their innovations and planning, operations and maintenance.

Combining the real and the digital worlds

The digital twin is a prime example of what it means to connect the real with the digital world to create a sustainable impact. By creating digital replicas of physical assets, businesses gain insights that allow them to optimize processes, predict challenges, and innovate responsibly.

For all, it is important to understand that physical reality and the human being at its centre will always be the point of reference. Digitalization, like AI, is never a purpose, but no more but also no less than a powerful enabler to transform every day for the better.

