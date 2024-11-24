OpenAI in talks with Samsung to power AI features, report says

This move could position OpenAI as a potential challenger to Google, the leading player in the browser and search markets.

The discussions were said to mirror a recent agreement between OpenAI and Apple, where OpenAI’s technology powers Apple Intelligence features on new devices, the report noted, citing sources familiar with the matter.

OpenAI has also been exploring the development of its web browser that would integrate its chatbot technology. Additionally, the company has reportedly considered or finalized deals to power AI-driven search features for industries such as travel, food, real estate, and retail. However, the report clarified that OpenAI is still a long way from launching its browser.