Pathumma - Thailand’s AI Model aiming for Agentic AI with strategic partnerships

Audio LLM – A model optimized for processing audio data. It can transcribe speech in both Thai and English, generate environmental sound descriptions, detect the speaker’s emotion and gender, and answer questions or provide insights based on the content of an audio clip.

Vision LLM – A model designed for processing image-based data. It is fine-tuned to generate image descriptions, extract text from images, and answer questions or provide insights related to the images.

However, enhancing the efficiency and capabilities of LLMs requires multiple factors, particularly data volume, quality, and relevance, as well as a robust infrastructure, such as cloud computing systems for AI processing. To address this, the research team plans to collaborate with both public and private sector partners in Thailand to develop a larger foundation model tailored for the country. This initiative aims to expand the model’s capacity to handle more data and parameters for AI training, with implementation expected to begin by February 2025.

The research team also plans to request publicly available data from Thai government agencies and private organizations to train the AI. This will help Pathumma LLM build a robust knowledge base, making it an open model with expertise in Thai language, information, and context. Additionally, the model is expected to contribute to AI Governance, enhancing the efficiency of government services through AI-driven solutions in the future.

"Our next development goal for Pathumma LLM is not only to strengthen its data capabilities and Generative AI functions but also to advance it toward becoming Agentic AI—an AI capable of autonomous reasoning and decision-making. For instance, it could serve as a personal AI assistant that analyzes market trends and executes stock trades based on predefined conditions, or as a smart chatbot that recommends services tailored to user preferences while automatically tracking task statuses. The shift toward Agentic AI is a key global technology trend, and our team is committed to driving Pathumma LLM in this direction."

