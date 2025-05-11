Tech layoffs continue as major companies cut thousands of jobs

Several prominent tech companies have announced significant layoffs in recent days, marking a tough start to May for the industry. Despite being early in the month, the wave of job cuts is already affecting thousands across the sector.

Panasonic Holdings

Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Holdings, founded over a century ago, announced on May 9 that it will cut 10,000 jobs, or roughly 4% of its global workforce.

CEO Yuki Kusumi stated the move is part of a broader effort to prepare the company for the next decade, by scaling down unprofitable sectors such as TVs and industrial products, and shifting focus toward growth areas like artificial intelligence.

Kusumi expressed regret over the decision but said bold action was needed to reduce fixed costs and reignite growth. The job cuts are expected to be split evenly, with 5,000 in Japan and 5,000 overseas, though it is unclear how many US roles will be affected.