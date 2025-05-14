Tools For Humanity appoints Thai country manager Pakapol

Tools For Humanity, the global technology company building World, founded by Alex Blania and Sam Altman (CEO of OpenAI - developer of ChatGPT), has officially appointed Pakapol Thangtongchin as its first Country Manager for Thailand - marking a significant step in the company’s mission to establish digital trust infrastructure to help safeguard the internet against online fraud, scams, and deepfakes.
Pakapol or Max is a Harvard-educated tech leader with deep expertise in AI, Blockchain, and Digital transformation. He has previously held senior roles at Amazon, Bain & Company, and Central Group. He brings the vision and executional strength needed to lead World’s operations in one of the region’s most forward-looking digital economies.
“Placing humans at the centre of AI progress has never been more critical,” said Pakapol. “World is building technology that protects human identity and ensures digital interactions remain safe, secure, and inclusive. Thailand has the potential to lead in this space — and I’m honoured to be part of that journey.”
As Country Manager, he will lead the deployment of World’s core technologies in Thailand, including The Orb, World ID, World App, and World Chain — empowering individuals to prove they are real and unique in an increasingly AI-driven world.
● The Orb - an advanced camera that verifies someone is a real person, not a bot
● World ID - a privacy-preserving digital proof of human for the internet
● World App - an app that provides simple and easy access to World Network and over 100 Mini Apps
● World Chain - the blockchain designed for real humans
Alongside this appointment, World has formed a strategic alliance with leading local partners, TIDC and MVP, combining global innovation with strong public and private sector support. This collaboration underscores World’s long-term commitment to advancing responsible AI and digital trust in Thailand.
With robust leadership and trusted partnerships, World is accelerating its expansion across Asia, positioning Thailand as a regional model for secure digital identity and human-centric innovation in the age of AI.