Tools For Humanity appoints Thai country manager Pakapol

Tools For Humanity, the global technology company building World, founded by Alex Blania and Sam Altman (CEO of OpenAI - developer of ChatGPT), has officially appointed Pakapol Thangtongchin as its first Country Manager for Thailand - marking a significant step in the company’s mission to establish digital trust infrastructure to help safeguard the internet against online fraud, scams, and deepfakes.

Pakapol or Max is a Harvard-educated tech leader with deep expertise in AI, Blockchain, and Digital transformation. He has previously held senior roles at Amazon, Bain & Company, and Central Group. He brings the vision and executional strength needed to lead World’s operations in one of the region’s most forward-looking digital economies.