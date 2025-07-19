Over 40% of agentic AI projects will be cancelled by end of 2027: Gartner

Realising Business Value

Despite these initial challenges, the trend toward agentic AI represents a leap forward in AI capabilities and market opportunity. Agentic AI will provide new means to enhance resource efficiency, automate complex tasks and introduce new business innovations, beyond the capabilities of scripted automation bots and virtual assistants.

Gartner predicts that at least 15% of day-to-day work decisions will be made autonomously through agentic AI by 2028, up from 0% in 2024. In addition, 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI by 2028, up from less than 1% in 2024.

In this early stage, Gartner recommends that agentic AI only be pursued where it delivers clear value or ROI. Integrating agents into legacy systems can be technically complex, often disrupting workflows and requiring costly modifications. In many cases, rethinking workflows with agentic AI from the ground up is the ideal path to successful implementation.

“To get real value from agentic AI, organisations must focus on enterprise productivity, rather than just individual task augmentation,” said Verma. “They can start by using AI agents when decisions are needed, automation for routine workflows and assistants for simple retrieval. It’s about driving business value through cost, quality, speed and scale.”