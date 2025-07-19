Browser becomes new frontline for cyberattacks

Key findings from the research include:

● Remote and hybrid work continue to shape workforce dynamics: Hybrid work will remain prevalent, with 42% of employees expected to work remotely in some capacity, emphasising the need for organisations to adapt to a permanently hybrid workforce using a combination of laptops and mobile devices.

● SaaS adoption surges, increasing security risks: Many organisations report using thousands of SaaS applications, highlighting the challenge of securing cloud environments effectively.

● The browser is the primary workspace, making it a security priority: With over 85% of daily work conducted through web browsers, securing browser-based activities has become critical. The majority of organisations worldwide are facing a rise in cyber threats, with 95% of businesses reporting browser-based attacks. Even among those with significant security measures in place, 86% still experienced security incidents, emphasising the need for secure browser solutions.

● BYOD and unmanaged devices pose growing risks: The widespread use of personal devices for work, particularly in SME and startup sectors, has led to an increase in policy violations. The majority (98%) of organisations reported security breaches linked to BYOD usage, and more than half feel unprepared to handle threats from unmanaged devices.

● Security investments remain insufficient: Despite increased cybersecurity spending, no organisation—whether in APAC or globally—achieved full security coverage across all devices. Even those with 100% security coverage in certain areas still faced cyber incidents, highlighting persistent gaps and the need for ongoing innovation in cybersecurity.

● Stronger security measures required: With work-from-anywhere becoming the norm, businesses need to implement security strategies that accommodate distributed teams. This includes adopting Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) frameworks and browser security solutions to ensure secure access regardless of location.

Piya Jitnimit, Country Manager, Thailand, Palo Alto Networks, said, “As Thai organisations continue to embrace hybrid work and cloud-based applications, security must evolve to support both protection and productivity. In this dynamic digital landscape, Thai organisations must prioritise robust security measures, allowing seamless access to the tools and devices that drive efficiency and innovation, while empowering employees through cybersecurity training and awareness programs. By aligning security strategies, Thailand can strengthen its defences against ever-evolving cyber threats while fostering a secure digital progress."

As Thailand accelerates its digital transformation, organisations must prioritise secure browser technology, enhanced SaaS security, and SASE-based network protection. Given the increasing adoption of hybrid work models and cloud solutions, companies need robust cybersecurity frameworks to safeguard their workforce and business operations.

The findings underscore the urgency for organisations to rethink their security strategies, ensuring that technology adoption does not outpace their ability to mitigate cyber risks.