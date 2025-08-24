Thailand tops Asia-Pacific in leaked gaming accounts 

The findings show that 5.7 million Steam accounts were compromised by infostealer malware in 2024. This notorious type of malware also led to the leakage of 6.2 million accounts related to other global gaming platforms: Epic Games Store, Battle.net, Ubisoft Connect, GOG, and the EA app.

Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence analysed leaked Steam credentials associated with APAC countries, based on data from malware log files.

Nearly 163,000 leaked credentials were associated with Thailand, followed by the Philippines with 93,000 compromised login-password pairs. Vietnam rounded out the top three with nearly 88,000.

In contrast, the lowest numbers were observed for accounts associated with China, Sri Lanka, and Singapore, with approximately 19,000, 11,000, and 4,000 credentials, respectively.



The APAC region has firmly established itself as the global epicentre of gaming. According to a recent report, more than half of the world’s gamers are based here, with markets such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and emerging Southeast Asian economies contributing to this dominance.

The region’s rapid digital adoption, widespread mobile penetration, and youth-driven demand have fueled exponential growth across both casual and competitive gaming segments.