Shoppertainment: A $1 trillion opportunity for Asia-Pacific by 2025

The trend of "shoppertainment", which blends entertainment with shopping, is fast gaining popularity, offering new income opportunities for businesses, small retailers, creators and influencers.

Research conducted jointly by TikTok and BCG indicates that “shoppertainment” will generate business opportunities worth more than US$1 trillion (36.52 trillion baht) across Asia-Pacific by 2025.

For Thailand, there is a projected growth opportunity of up to $12.4 billion over the same period, making it a market with exceptionally strong growth potential.

Cholticha Ngamkamollert, chief of client partnership at TikTok, attributes this growth to the Thai population’s openness to new trends, the readiness of the ecosystem and creator economy, and marketers recognising the opportunities presented by these trends.

With a robust e-commerce sector, a strong creator community and brands investing in entertainment tailored to Thai consumers, Thailand is poised to become a pivotal market for shoppertainment growth.