Minister of commerce reports successful year for fruit sector

These preparations began well before the fruit entered the market, and after taking office, Pichai intensified efforts to expand the domestic market, promote exports to new markets, and encourage the processing of produce to add value. This has resulted in a successful conclusion to the fruit season, marking another golden year for farmers, who have enjoyed high prices and increased income.

Looking ahead to the 2025 fruit management plan, Pichai has instructed the Department of Internal Trade to prepare measures in advance of the new season. These measures will focus on promoting production and processing, expanding the domestic and international markets, improving trade efficiency, facilitating trade, and implementing legal measures.

Once finalised, these measures will be discussed with relevant government and private sectors to be used proactively for the 2025 fruit season.

Eastern Thailand’s fruit season has already concluded, with prices improving across all categories. In the South, the season is nearly over, with 98.6% of the durian crop harvested. Northern Thailand is also nearing the end of its season, with mango production already complete.