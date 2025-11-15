Commerce Ministry to launch Cambodian-border product catalogue

At the Big Match business-matching event held at Panyapiwat Institute of Management (PIM) on 13 November, Sub Lt Jakkra Yodmanee, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, said that Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has prioritised mitigating trade impacts arising from the Thai-Cambodian border situation, making it one of the ministry’s seven key policies.
He said the ministry has continuously rolled out measures to ease the impact, including facilitating product flow, securing sales spaces, and bringing entrepreneurs from the seven Thai–Cambodian border provinces (Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Sa Kaeo, Trat and Chanthaburi) to sell their products at various events.
This includes the newly launched “Chim Shop Cheer” (Taste, Shop, Cheer) by MOC campaign, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, which will bring products from the seven provinces to sports fans, athletes and tourists at Rajamangala National Stadium, as well as in the three other host provinces of the 2025 SEA Games (December 9–20,2025) and the ASEAN Para Games (January 20–26, 2026), Chon Buri, Songkhla and Nakhon Ratchasima.
At this SME business-matching fair, the Ministry of Commerce showcased selected products from the seven border provinces to attendees, including major wholesale and retail chains. The showcased products are ready for distribution beyond their local areas, and many are export-ready.
The ministry will continue to support entrepreneurs with product development, packaging improvement and intellectual-property protection, enhancing value, increasing income, and promoting market access both domestically and internationally.
The Commerce Minister has also instructed the creation of a catalogue of outstanding products from the seven border provinces, in both printed and digital formats, to be distributed to companies, retailers and organisations.
The aim is to promote these items as gifts, souvenirs or retail products, thereby expanding opportunities, boosting income, and strengthening local entrepreneurs, while contributing to the sustainable growth of the grassroots economy.
The product catalogue is expected to be completed within two weeks.