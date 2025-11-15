Commerce Ministry to launch Cambodian-border product catalogue

This includes the newly launched “Chim Shop Cheer” (Taste, Shop, Cheer) by MOC campaign, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, which will bring products from the seven provinces to sports fans, athletes and tourists at Rajamangala National Stadium, as well as in the three other host provinces of the 2025 SEA Games (December 9–20,2025) and the ASEAN Para Games (January 20–26, 2026), Chon Buri, Songkhla and Nakhon Ratchasima.

At this SME business-matching fair, the Ministry of Commerce showcased selected products from the seven border provinces to attendees, including major wholesale and retail chains. The showcased products are ready for distribution beyond their local areas, and many are export-ready.

The ministry will continue to support entrepreneurs with product development, packaging improvement and intellectual-property protection, enhancing value, increasing income, and promoting market access both domestically and internationally.