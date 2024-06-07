SET President Confident Thai Stocks Will Rebound in Second Half

Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) president Pakorn Peetathawatchai predicts the SET Index will improve in the second half of 2024, driven by stronger economic fundamentals.

Thai companies would benefit from government economic stimulus and spending, tourism policies such as visa waivers, exports, and improved consumption, he said.

Pakorn said foreign fund outflows from the SET were slowing, despite foreign investors selling Thai shares worth 16.6 billion baht last month. Foreign outflows this year hit a high of 41.2 billion baht in March and totalled 68.9 billion baht in the first quarter. As of the end of May, the SET was down 5% overall this year.