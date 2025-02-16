Minister of public health reveals flu stats to date

Total of 99,057 influenza cases have recorded so far this year, with nine fatalities

Somsak Thepsuthin, minister of public health, says that so far this year, a total of 99,057 influenza cases have been recorded in Thailand, with nine fatalities.

Comparing this to data from January 25, when only 7,819 cases were reported, the number of infections has surged by 91,238 in just 15 days. The current trend shows a significantly higher infection rate compared with 2024, surpassing the five-year average. Additionally, 15 cluster outbreaks have been identified.

Most outbreaks have occurred in schools, with the highest infection rates reported in Health Region 9, covering Nakhon Ratchasima, Surin, Buri Ram, and Chaiyaphum provinces. A total of 6,938 cases have been recorded in this region, with three fatalities.

The highest number of infections was found among children aged five to nine years, followed by those aged four and three years.

Somsak also emphasised that high-risk groups for severe illness include individuals aged 65 and above, those with chronic conditions such as asthma, heart disease, and diabetes, as well as pregnant women and children under five. He urged these groups to receive influenza vaccinations.

To reduce the severity of the illness and prevent fatalities, the general public is advised to follow these measures to prevent respiratory infections:

  • Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
  • Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitiser to reduce the spread of germs.
  • Avoid crowded places with poor ventilation.
  • If experiencing flu-like symptoms, stay home for three to seven days or until fully recovered to prevent further spread.
  • For all patients, even those with mild symptoms, it is recommended to rest at home for three to seven days or until full recovery. Always wear a face mask when in close contact with others, use tissues or a handkerchief to cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and wash hands frequently.
  • If symptoms worsen – such as difficulty breathing, unusual fatigue, or loss of appetite – seek medical attention immediately.

The Ministry of Public Health's prevention and health promotion plan focuses on promoting flu vaccination. The vaccination campaign begins in May, aligning with Thailand’s peak flu season. A total of 4.5 million doses are available, with the National Health Security Office (NHSO) currently planning distribution to healthcare facilities. 

The primary target groups under NHSO benefits include:

  • Children aged six months to two years
  • Elderly individuals aged 65 and above
  • Individuals with severe brain disabilities requiring full-time care
  • People with chronic diseases in seven categories: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, and diabetes
  • Individuals with thalassemia or immune deficiencies
  • Individuals with obesity (weighing over 100 kilograms or with a body mass index over 35)
  • Pregnant women, recommended to receive the vaccine after four months of pregnancy
  • Health-care and public health workers, supported by the Department of Disease Control

“I assure you that the Ministry of Public Health is fully committed to preventing influenza. However, I urge the public to take precautions and protect themselves as well,” Somsak said.

