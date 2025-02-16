Minister of public health reveals flu stats to date

Somsak Thepsuthin, minister of public health, says that so far this year, a total of 99,057 influenza cases have been recorded in Thailand, with nine fatalities.

Comparing this to data from January 25, when only 7,819 cases were reported, the number of infections has surged by 91,238 in just 15 days. The current trend shows a significantly higher infection rate compared with 2024, surpassing the five-year average. Additionally, 15 cluster outbreaks have been identified.

Most outbreaks have occurred in schools, with the highest infection rates reported in Health Region 9, covering Nakhon Ratchasima, Surin, Buri Ram, and Chaiyaphum provinces. A total of 6,938 cases have been recorded in this region, with three fatalities.

The highest number of infections was found among children aged five to nine years, followed by those aged four and three years.

Somsak also emphasised that high-risk groups for severe illness include individuals aged 65 and above, those with chronic conditions such as asthma, heart disease, and diabetes, as well as pregnant women and children under five. He urged these groups to receive influenza vaccinations.