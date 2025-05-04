Danger of wrong blood type! Who can donate to whom?

In the case of a hospital error where a wrong blood type was given to a victim injured by falling concrete on Rama II Road—an error that may have contributed to their subsequent death—

Let’s take a moment to better understand the concept of “blood type,” also commonly referred to as “blood group.” In fact, there are over 40 known blood group systems, but two are particularly important:

ABO System – Divides blood types into four groups: A, B, O, and AB.

Rh System – Divides blood types into Rh positive and Rh negative. Rh-negative blood is rare in Thai people (only about 3 in 1,000 Thais have Rh-negative blood), making it a rare blood type.

When it comes to blood transfusions, many blood group systems may be relevant, but the ABO system is the most critical.

What is the ABO blood group system?

According to the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, the ABO blood group is determined by the presence of specific antigens on the surface of red blood cells. There are two main types: A antigen and B antigen.

Individuals lacking a particular antigen will produce antibodies against that antigen.

If someone receives an incompatible blood type, these antibodies can trigger a severe immune reaction that may be life-threatening.

Here’s a breakdown: