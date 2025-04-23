Laos, Thailand mark 75 years of friendship, health cooperation

The event was jointly organised by the Personal Project of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, Mahidol University, the Thailand International Cooperation Agency, the Royal Thai Embassy to Laos, and the Lao Ministry of Health.
Speaking at the opening of the conference, Her Royal Highness said the academic event would enable medical personnel to share knowledge and improve their expertise through scientific research and discussion with specialists.
Healthy people are an essential foundation for the development of a country. Therefore, medical personnel must have up-to-date knowledge and abilities and be able to appropriately apply modern medical and public health technology,” she said.
The Princess first visited Laos in 1990 and has since paid regular visits, especially to provincial hospitals, where she has donated medical equipment and supplies in line with each hospital’s needs.
In 2000, she initiated training in medical and public health technology for Lao professionals, recognising that skilled human resources are the foundation of quality healthcare.
Since then, the project has supported the capacity building of Ministry of Health personnel to improve the quality and efficiency of services across Laos.
Target groups include doctors, dentists, nurses, pharmacists, medical analysts, physical therapists, nutritionists, public health workers, administrators and faculty members.
These professionals work in provincial and district hospitals, provincial health departments, health offices, public health training institutions, and the Ministry of Health.
Key objectives of the conference included providing a platform for participants to present scientific research and technical reports, share experiences, and exchange ideas with specialists.
It also aimed to promote greater understanding of the value of research for self-development and improving professional performance, while strengthening collaboration between alumni, health professionals, and Laos and Thailand to support the goal of building healthier futures.
The programme featured special lectures, seminars, exhibitions, panel discussions, and poster presentations, showcasing the 25-year journey of the Thai-Lao partnership in public health development.
The conference strengthened ties between the two nations and reinforced their shared commitment to improving healthcare for the people of Laos.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network
President Thongloun warmly welcomed the Princess at the National Assembly, saying her frequent visits, including this one, were of great significance and helped to build friendship and deepen cooperation between Laos and Thailand.
The Princess’s current visit is especially meaningful, he said, because it is taking place during the year marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries and also coincides with the 70th birthday of the Princess, who was born on April 2, 1955.
The President praised the progress of Laos-Thailand relations over the past 75 years, commenting on enhanced cooperation in many sectors at the central and provincial levels.
He expressed appreciation for the development projects initiated by members of the Thai royal family, especially by Princess Sirindhorn, which have supported development in health, education, agriculture, the environment, infrastructure, and technology.
Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Siridhorn said she was pleased to visit Laos again and commended the country’s development. She agreed with the President on the importance of strong cooperation and reaffirmed her support for projects that deliver mutual benefit.
On the same day, Her Royal Highness presided over a landmark conference in Vientiane to celebrate 25 years of Lao-Thai cooperation in strengthening medical services and public health systems.
The event, titled “Promoting Healthier Futures: 25 Years of Thai-Lao Collaboration in Medical and Public Health Capacity Building”, took place in Vientiane and highlighted progress in the development of medical and public health personnel since the partnership began in 2000.
The conference was part of a royal initiative by Princess Sirindhorn and coincides with her 70th birthday. It highlighted the key role played by the project in supporting Laos’ public health sector over the past two decades.
The Princess was joined by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Minister of Health, Dr Bounfeng Phoummalaysith, and other distinguished guests.
About 330 participants attended, including alumni from 17 provinces and Vientiane, researchers, technical staff from the Ministry of Health and the University of Health Sciences, and faculty members from Mahidol University in Thailand.