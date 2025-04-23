Laos, Thailand mark 75 years of friendship, health cooperation

The event was jointly organised by the Personal Project of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, Mahidol University, the Thailand International Cooperation Agency, the Royal Thai Embassy to Laos, and the Lao Ministry of Health.

Speaking at the opening of the conference, Her Royal Highness said the academic event would enable medical personnel to share knowledge and improve their expertise through scientific research and discussion with specialists.

Healthy people are an essential foundation for the development of a country. Therefore, medical personnel must have up-to-date knowledge and abilities and be able to appropriately apply modern medical and public health technology,” she said.

The Princess first visited Laos in 1990 and has since paid regular visits, especially to provincial hospitals, where she has donated medical equipment and supplies in line with each hospital’s needs.

In 2000, she initiated training in medical and public health technology for Lao professionals, recognising that skilled human resources are the foundation of quality healthcare.

Since then, the project has supported the capacity building of Ministry of Health personnel to improve the quality and efficiency of services across Laos.

Target groups include doctors, dentists, nurses, pharmacists, medical analysts, physical therapists, nutritionists, public health workers, administrators and faculty members.

These professionals work in provincial and district hospitals, provincial health departments, health offices, public health training institutions, and the Ministry of Health.

Key objectives of the conference included providing a platform for participants to present scientific research and technical reports, share experiences, and exchange ideas with specialists.

It also aimed to promote greater understanding of the value of research for self-development and improving professional performance, while strengthening collaboration between alumni, health professionals, and Laos and Thailand to support the goal of building healthier futures.

The programme featured special lectures, seminars, exhibitions, panel discussions, and poster presentations, showcasing the 25-year journey of the Thai-Lao partnership in public health development.

The conference strengthened ties between the two nations and reinforced their shared commitment to improving healthcare for the people of Laos.

The Vientiane Times

Asia News Network