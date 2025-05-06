Health Ministry warns of deadly \'Streptococcus suis infection\' outbreak

The Ministry of Public Health has issued a public health warning following confirmed cases and deaths related to an outbreak of Streptococcus suis infection, commonly known in Thailand as "deafness fever."

A key risk factor is the consumption of raw pork dishes, especially larb moo—a spicy minced pork salad made from raw pork, which remains popular among certain groups in Thailand.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin reported that Phrae Province has seen a surge in cases, with 14 people infected and 2 fatalities.

The common thread among most cases is the consumption of raw pork, particularly raw larb moo.