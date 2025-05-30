HIV cases rise over 8,800 in 2025; teens most at risk

The Ministry of Public Health has reported 8,862 new HIV cases nationwide in 2025.
In Maha Sarakham province alone, there have been 136 new HIV infections and 49 related deaths, with teenagers identified as the most vulnerable group.
According to local health authorities in Maha Sarakham, a total of 443 cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) were recorded by late May 2025, with adolescents remaining the highest-risk population.
This alarming trend highlights the urgent need for stricter public health measures, particularly regarding HIV.
The province has also seen ongoing concerns about gonorrhea and syphilis infections. One clinic reported that within just two days, three patients sought treatment, one of whom was diagnosed with both syphilis and HIV.
Nationally, the Ministry projects approximately 8,862 new HIV infections in 2025, with an estimated 10,217 deaths related to AIDS and its complications.
Currently, about 568,565 people living in Thailand are HIV-positive, underscoring the severity of the epidemic.
What is HIV?
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) attacks the immune system, specifically targeting CD4 white blood cells that protect the body against infections. Without treatment, HIV weakens the immune system, leading to AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), the final stage of infection.
Early-stage HIV often presents no symptoms or flu-like signs, causing many to be unaware of their status and unintentionally transmit the virus. Regular screening is therefore crucial to detect infections early and begin treatment.
Stages and Symptoms of HIV Infection
Stage 1 (Acute HIV): Occurs 2–4 weeks after infection, with symptoms like high fever, headache, rash, and swollen lymph nodes that typically resolve in 2–3 weeks.
Stage 2 (Chronic HIV or Clinical Latency): The body shows few or no symptoms; this phase can last 5–10 years or longer. Symptoms may range from mild (low-grade fever, sore throat, white patches in the mouth, minor skin rashes) to moderate (repeated respiratory infections, unexplained weight loss, shingles, sinus infections, chronic diarrhea).
Stage 3 (AIDS): The immune system is severely damaged, leading to opportunistic infections such as tuberculosis, pneumonia, brain fungal infections, chronic herpes, meningitis, and certain cancers.
How HIV Spreads
Unprotected sex with an infected person
Sharing needles with an infected person
From mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding
Prevention Measures
Use condoms consistently during sex
Regular HIV screening, especially for couples planning children or individuals at risk
Avoid sharing needles
Early detection allows timely antiretroviral therapy (ART), which reduces viral load to undetectable levels (below 200 copies/ml), preventing transmission to others
The Department of Disease Control also recommends increased screening for other STIs such as syphilis, gonorrhea, and herpes to prevent and control infections among high-risk groups.
The STI situation in Maha Sarakham and nationwide remains a significant public health challenge, necessitating enhanced surveillance, comprehensive diagnostic and treatment services, and public education campaigns to curb further spread.