HIV cases rise over 8,800 in 2025; teens most at risk

Currently, about 568,565 people living in Thailand are HIV-positive, underscoring the severity of the epidemic.

What is HIV?

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) attacks the immune system, specifically targeting CD4 white blood cells that protect the body against infections. Without treatment, HIV weakens the immune system, leading to AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), the final stage of infection.

Early-stage HIV often presents no symptoms or flu-like signs, causing many to be unaware of their status and unintentionally transmit the virus. Regular screening is therefore crucial to detect infections early and begin treatment.

Stages and Symptoms of HIV Infection

Stage 1 (Acute HIV): Occurs 2–4 weeks after infection, with symptoms like high fever, headache, rash, and swollen lymph nodes that typically resolve in 2–3 weeks.

Stage 2 (Chronic HIV or Clinical Latency): The body shows few or no symptoms; this phase can last 5–10 years or longer. Symptoms may range from mild (low-grade fever, sore throat, white patches in the mouth, minor skin rashes) to moderate (repeated respiratory infections, unexplained weight loss, shingles, sinus infections, chronic diarrhea).

Stage 3 (AIDS): The immune system is severely damaged, leading to opportunistic infections such as tuberculosis, pneumonia, brain fungal infections, chronic herpes, meningitis, and certain cancers.

How HIV Spreads

Unprotected sex with an infected person

Sharing needles with an infected person

From mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding

Prevention Measures

Use condoms consistently during sex

Regular HIV screening, especially for couples planning children or individuals at risk

Avoid sharing needles

Early detection allows timely antiretroviral therapy (ART), which reduces viral load to undetectable levels (below 200 copies/ml), preventing transmission to others

The Department of Disease Control also recommends increased screening for other STIs such as syphilis, gonorrhea, and herpes to prevent and control infections among high-risk groups.

The STI situation in Maha Sarakham and nationwide remains a significant public health challenge, necessitating enhanced surveillance, comprehensive diagnostic and treatment services, and public education campaigns to curb further spread.