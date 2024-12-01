UNAIDS report: Upholding human rights is key to ending the AIDS pandemic

There are legal barriers to the HIV response across Asia Pacific. Twenty countries criminalize HIV transmission, exposure or non-disclosure while 14 restrict the entry, stay or residence of people living with HIV. All but one country, New Zealand, criminalise some aspect of sex work. Seventeen criminalise same-sex relations and 28 criminalise drug possession.

The report features an essay by Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, President of Monash University in Malaysia, and former President of the International AIDS Society.

“Only by aligning drug policy with human rights principles would it be possible to advance public health,” Dr Adeeba wrote. “Since offering harm reduction services, needle-sharing has stopped being the main channel for HIV transmission in Malaysia and thousands of new infections have been prevented.”

Region moves to increase awareness about how HIV treatment can accelerate prevention

Asia Pacific partners are working to increase public and policymaker knowledge about science proving that people living with HIV who have undetectable viral loads are not able to transmit the virus through sex. The principle is known as U=U or undetectable equals untransmittable. When people take their HIV treatment as prescribed, they can lower the virus in their blood to a level that cannot be detected. Last year the World Health Organisation confirmed that people with an undetectable HIV viral load have “zero risk” of infecting a sexual partner.

“It’s time we leveraged the full power of U=U to not only save lives, but change attitudes to people living with HIV,” said Harry Prabowo, Program Manager of the Asia Pacific Network of People Living with HIV (APN+). “Public health is best served with laws, policies and practices that support people to be diagnosed early, immediately start treatment and achieve viral suppression.”

SEA against Stigma, a network of journalists and influencers from Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam are producing news stories and social media content to raise awareness about this innovation. This is part of a stigma and discrimination-reduction initiative led by UNAIDS and APN+, with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).