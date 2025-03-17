FUJIFILM Promotes TB Screening Among People Living with HIV

Dr. Suthat Chottanapund, Director of the Division of AIDS and STIs, emphasized the practical benefits of the urine LAM rapid test: "The urine LAM rapid test represents a significant advancement in TB screening. By analyzing urine samples, this method offers enhanced accuracy and efficiency while providing safe and rapid screening for people living with HIV. This non-invasive approach is particularly valuable in our healthcare settings and can be integrated into routine HIV care, helping us improve patient outcomes and reduce TB-related mortality."

The urine LAM rapid test from FUJIFILM facilitates early detection and timely treatment, helping reduce the risk of TB complications becoming more severe through early detection.

Dr. Phalin Kamolwat, Physician - Advisory Level of the Department of Disease Control and Director of the Office of Global Fund Project Administration, outlined Thailand's efforts to end TB: "Through the END TB project, we continue to provide support for TB patients, focusing on both the general population and people living with HIV, who face the highest risk due to compromised immunity. With the Global Fund's support, we ensure access to various effective TB detection methods, enabling timely diagnosis and treatment that helps reduce mortality rates among people living with HIV, who face the highest risk due to compromised immunity."

Mr. So Maruo, Managing Director of FUJIFILM (Thailand) Ltd., said, "This collaboration between FUJIFILM and Thai public health agencies aims to raise social awareness about TB. By advancing access to effective medical technology, FUJIFILM enables rapid and accurate disease diagnosis. We are proud that our Urine LAM Rapid Test contributes to the END TB project. These healthcare innovations demonstrate FUJIFILM's dedication to enhancing public health and quality of life in Thai society, aligning with our group purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles’"

FUJIFILM Thailand reinforces its support for social initiatives that enhance public health through innovative diagnostic solutions, ensuring equitable access to treatment and improved quality of life for all. The company stands firm in its commitment to serve as a driving force in Thailand's mission to end TB by 2030.