FUJIFILM Promotes TB Screening Among People Living with HIV

Bangkok, 5 March 2025 — FUJIFILM (Thailand) Co., Ltd. reaffirms its commitment to promoting health and enhancing quality of life through its support of tuberculosis (TB) screening among people living with HIV using the innovative urine LAM rapid test. This diagnostic tool detects TB antigens in urine samples from HIV-positive individuals. The screening initiative, carried out under the concept of "The Invisible Social Barrier," is a collaboration between the Department of Disease Control (DDC), the Division of AIDS and STIs, and the Office of the Global Fund Project Administration. As part of this initiative, FUJIFILM has donated a total of 300 units of its urine LAM rapid test, an innovative diagnostic tool that detects tuberculosis antigens in urine samples from people living with HIV, to the Department of Disease Control. Of these units, 200 units were provided to the Division of AIDS and STIs and another 100 units to Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute for screening HIV patients in the future.
TB continues to be the leading cause of death among people living with HIV. Many individuals with HIV experience delayed access to healthcare, which results in weakened immune systems that allow tuberculosis to spread more easily. Therefore, TB screening for people living with HIV is a key factor in reducing mortality rates from this disease.
Dr. Panumas Yannawetsakul, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, discussed the current state of TB infection and HIV-positive people: "According to Thailand spectrum-AEM projections, in 2023 there were 9,200 HIV-positive individuals with TB in Thailand, and more than 12,000 AIDS-related deaths, with TB as the primary cause. People living with HIV are 20 times more likely to develop TB than the general population. TB is the leading cause of death in HIV patients. HIV infection gradually weakens immunity by destroying white blood cells, increasing TB infection risk. In immunocompromised patients, TB can spread more extensively, potentially affecting organs beyond the lung including the pleura, abdomen, lymph nodes, or bone marrow. It is difficult to find abnormalities in HIV-positive people using chest X-rays. This makes the urine LAM rapid test a crucial diagnostic tool, as it can detect TB antigens in urine samples and help break the cycle of TB transmission."
Dr. Suthat Chottanapund, Director of the Division of AIDS and STIs, emphasized the practical benefits of the urine LAM rapid test: "The urine LAM rapid test represents a significant advancement in TB screening. By analyzing urine samples, this method offers enhanced accuracy and efficiency while providing safe and rapid screening for people living with HIV. This non-invasive approach is particularly valuable in our healthcare settings and can be integrated into routine HIV care, helping us improve patient outcomes and reduce TB-related mortality."
The urine LAM rapid test from FUJIFILM facilitates early detection and timely treatment, helping reduce the risk of TB complications becoming more severe through early detection.
Dr. Phalin Kamolwat, Physician - Advisory Level of the Department of Disease Control and Director of the Office of Global Fund Project Administration, outlined Thailand's efforts to end TB: "Through the END TB project, we continue to provide support for TB patients, focusing on both the general population and people living with HIV, who face the highest risk due to compromised immunity. With the Global Fund's support, we ensure access to various effective TB detection methods, enabling timely diagnosis and treatment that helps reduce mortality rates among people living with HIV, who face the highest risk due to compromised immunity."
Mr. So Maruo, Managing Director of FUJIFILM (Thailand) Ltd., said, "This collaboration between FUJIFILM and Thai public health agencies aims to raise social awareness about TB. By advancing access to effective medical technology, FUJIFILM enables rapid and accurate disease diagnosis. We are proud that our Urine LAM Rapid Test contributes to the END TB project. These healthcare innovations demonstrate FUJIFILM's dedication to enhancing public health and quality of life in Thai society, aligning with our group purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles’"
FUJIFILM Thailand reinforces its support for social initiatives that enhance public health through innovative diagnostic solutions, ensuring equitable access to treatment and improved quality of life for all. The company stands firm in its commitment to serve as a driving force in Thailand's mission to end TB by 2030.