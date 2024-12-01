Public health depends on human rights

Human rights violations are keeping our scientifically proven tools from working. Too many people are still being pushed away from lifesaving care because they are from communities whose rights are being violated. People who come to health centres only at a very late stage of HIV tell us that they delayed seeing treatment because they were afraid of being kicked out, losing their jobs or being treated badly. When we fail to tackle discrimination, HIV wins and humanity loses.

The evidence is clear. Without protecting everyone’s human rights, we will not be able to end AIDS as a public health threat.

In recognition of this, the International AIDS Society–Lancet Commission on Health and Human Rights, which I co-chaired, issued a recommendation that “practitioners and stakeholders across the health field should ensure that all aspects of their work reflect and promote a commitment to human rights”.

To help protect public health by protecting human rights, the Commission further recommended that people working in the health field should make common cause with other sectors and communities, including human rights organizations scientists, and advocates addressing issues such as climate justice, women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and racial and migrant justice.

We are at a challenging moment, in which human rights are under attack worldwide. People seeking to take away human rights sometimes claim to be defending religious values—but these claims are false.

I know that working to protect everyone’s health by protecting everyone’s human rights is honouring Islamic teaching, fulfilling its commitment to compassion and its prioritization of the preservation of life. To uphold human rights is to recognize the value of the life of every individual and to see that our societies are stronger when everyone is treated with respect, dignity and inclusion. Likewise, protecting public health requires that we leave no one behind, understanding that none of us is safe and secure until all of us are. It is not for us to judge others but to take care of each other.

Human rights belong to everyone, and upholding them is essential to enable us all to be healthy and to flourish.

Adeeba Kamarulzaman

Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases Pro Vice-Chancellor and President of Monash University, Malaysia, and former President of the International AIDS Society