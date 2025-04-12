Songkran in full swing in Chiang Mai: Locals and tourists join in water fights 

The northern province of Chiang Mai is buzzing with excitement as locals and tourists kick off the first day of Songkran water festivities on Saturday (April 12). The celebration is especially lively around Tha Phae Gate in Muang district, where many foreign tourists have eagerly started the water fight early, filling the streets with laughter and splashes.

The festive atmosphere in downtown Chiang Mai ramped up quickly on Saturday. Locals and visitors were seen soaking one another in good spirits, marking the official start of the Thai New Year celebration. Along the roadside, coin-operated clean water stations were set up for tourists to refill their water guns — a popular tool of choice, especially among foreigners.

The energy intensified by midday, as pickup trucks loaded with people and water tanks began roaming the streets, with passengers joyfully throwing water at pedestrians and other vehicles. This surge in activity caused heavy traffic congestion in the downtown area.

Some vehicles even added ice to their water for an extra chill, resulting in shrieks of surprise and excitement as the icy water hit. Despite the cold, the fun continued nonstop, with participants refusing to back down from the water fights.