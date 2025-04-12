Know the law before you splash: Songkran safety rules to avoid jail or fines

As Thailand gears up for the Songkran festival, the Royal Thai Police is urging the public to celebrate the Thai traditional New Year safely and responsibly. Enjoy the water fights, but stay within legal limits — or risk jail time or hefty fines.
Here are 8 important laws you need to know before hitting the streets for Songkran water play:
Causing annoyance or distress to others can result in up to 1 month in jail, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both (Criminal Code, Section 397).
If others’ property is damaged — for example, a mobile phone — this may lead to a charge of property damage under Section 358, punishable by up to 3 years in jail or a fine of up to 60,000 baht.
Driving with a blood alcohol content over 50 mg% violates the Road Traffic Act. Penalties include up to 1 year in jail, a fine between 5,000–20,000 baht, or both, plus possible license suspension. In case of injury or death to others, the punishment can increase to up to 10 years in jail.
Dressing provocatively in public may be deemed "shameful conduct" under Criminal Code Section 388, punishable by a fine of up to 5,000 baht.
Injuring others with a high-pressure water gun could be considered physical assault, punishable by up to 2 years in jail or a fine of up to 4,000 baht (Criminal Code, Section 295).
Using dirty water — such as canal water or chemically contaminated water — may cause illness and lead to further charges.
Selling alcohol to anyone under 20 is illegal under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, punishable by up to 1 year in jail or a fine of up to 20,000 baht.
Selling alcohol in prohibited areas or during prohibited times is punishable by up to 6 months in jail or a fine of up to 10,000 baht.
Modifying or operating water trucks without proper licenses is a violation of traffic laws and may result in fines up to 50,000 baht and vehicle seizure.
Touching another person’s body without consent may be considered indecent assault under Section 278 of the Criminal Code, punishable by up to 10 years in jail, a fine up to 200,000 baht, or both.
Discharging a firearm into the sky is a serious offense under the Firearms Act (Section 8 bis), punishable by up to 5 years in jail or a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.
If a bullet causes injury, property damage, or death, harsher penalties will be apply:
- Section 291: Causing death by negligence — up to 10 years in jail and fine up to 200,000 baht.
- Section 300: Causing serious injury by negligence — up to 3 years in jail, a fine up to 60,000 baht, or both.
Enjoy Songkran to the fullest — but be mindful of others and the law. Splash responsibly to keep the fun from turning into fines… or jail time.