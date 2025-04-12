Know the law before you splash: Songkran safety rules to avoid jail or fines

Here are 8 important laws you need to know before hitting the streets for Songkran water play:



1. Splashing water or applying powder without consent

Causing annoyance or distress to others can result in up to 1 month in jail, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both (Criminal Code, Section 397).

If others’ property is damaged — for example, a mobile phone — this may lead to a charge of property damage under Section 358, punishable by up to 3 years in jail or a fine of up to 60,000 baht.



2. Drunk driving

Driving with a blood alcohol content over 50 mg% violates the Road Traffic Act. Penalties include up to 1 year in jail, a fine between 5,000–20,000 baht, or both, plus possible license suspension. In case of injury or death to others, the punishment can increase to up to 10 years in jail.



3. Wearing indecent or revealing clothing in public

Dressing provocatively in public may be deemed "shameful conduct" under Criminal Code Section 388, punishable by a fine of up to 5,000 baht.