Free HIV self-testing and counselling via ‘Stand by You’

Professor Dr Kulkanya Chokephaibulkit from Department of Paediatrics, Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, and founder of the Stand by You project, revealed that the programme offers free risk assessment, counselling, HIV self-test kits and education on HIV and sexually transmitted infections through its LINE OA platform.

The initiative has now been approved by the National Health Security Board (NHSO Board) to provide HIV counselling under the Universal Coverage for Health scheme in 2025.

Since its launch in August 2022, the Stand by You project has reached over 500,000 users on LINE, with around 160,000 people nationwide accessing its services.

More than 30,000 individuals have received counselling and self-test kits, two-thirds of them under 30 years old.