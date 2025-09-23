Trump links autism to Tylenol and vaccines, claims not backed by science

“I have never seen anything quite like this in the vaccine field,” said Dr Norman Baylor, former director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review. Autism specialists also criticised the administration’s stance. “Without credible new evidence, these statements are reckless and potentially harmful,” said Dr Diana Schendel of Drexel University.

What does research say about acetaminophen use during pregnancy?

To date, no conclusive scientific evidence shows that acetaminophen causes autism. Research findings have been mixed: some studies hint at potential risks, while others find no connection at all.

One of the largest investigations, a Swedish study in 2024 covering nearly 2.5 million children, reported no causal relationship between prenatal exposure to acetaminophen and neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism or ADHD.

By contrast, a 2025 meta-analysis reviewing 46 earlier studies suggested a possible association between maternal use of acetaminophen and higher risks of these conditions. However, researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Harvard University and other institutions stressed that correlation did not mean causation. They recommended that expectant mothers continue using the medicine when necessary, but at the lowest dose and for the shortest duration possible.

More recent large-scale studies in Europe and Japan have indicated that weak associations observed in some reports may actually be due to outside factors — including genetics, parental health, other drugs taken during pregnancy and broader environmental conditions.

What do medical guidelines recommend?

Professional bodies on both sides of the Atlantic, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the UK’s Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, advise that acetaminophen (paracetamol) remains the first-line treatment for pain and fever during pregnancy. They caution against the use of ibuprofen, naproxen and other NSAIDs in the final trimester, noting these can cause birth defects. ACOG urges pregnant women to seek medical guidance before taking any medication.

As one autism researcher put it: “We have strong evidence that acetaminophen is not the cause of autism.”

What are the risks of not treating fever in pregnancy?

Failing to control fever or significant pain during pregnancy can itself pose serious dangers. Studies show untreated maternal fever is associated with birth defects, including heart malformations, abdominal wall defects and neural tube problems affecting the brain and spine. Untreated fever and pain have also been linked to preterm delivery, low birth weight and miscarriage. For mothers, ignoring these symptoms may lead to high blood pressure, dehydration, anxiety, depression and other complications.

Why is the issue back in focus?

The debate has been reignited by lawsuits in the United States. Parents and advocacy groups filed cases alleging that Tylenol and generic acetaminophen, manufactured by Kenvue, could cause autism or ADHD and that retailers failed to warn consumers.

In December 2023, a U.S. federal judge ruled that expert testimony supporting these claims lacked scientific credibility. By August 2024, all federal cases were dismissed. However, the matter is not yet fully settled: a US appeals court is scheduled to review the decision in the coming months.