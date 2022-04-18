PM Shehbaz writes letter to Modi, says peaceful Pak-India ties imperative for progress of region

The letter said Pakistan's sacrifices and contribution towards fighting and eliminating terrorism were "well known and globally acknowledged".

"We believe that peaceful and cooperative ties between Pakistan and India are imperative for the progress and socioeconomic uplift of our people and for the region.

"This can be best achieved through meaningful engagement and peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir," PM Shehbaz wrote.

He called on Modi to collectively secure peace and work for the "progress and prosperity of our people".

