Imran 'playing' with Pakistan's interests to keep his politics alive, says Ahsan Iqbal

"If Pakistan wants to be a strong country, we need to have a strong economy," he said. "That can only happen when we align ourselves with the global economy."

Iqbal's media talk comes as the PTI chairman continues to insist he was ousted as a result of a foreign-backed conspiracy.

In his presser, Iqbal alleged that when the PTI was in power, it had hampered the CPEC's progress and soured ties with the European Union, the United States and even brotherly Muslim countries, risking the isolation of the country.

He said he does not want Pakistan to turn into Cuba or North Korea. "We have to set Pakistan on the path of [development, like] Malaysia, Turkey, China and South Korea."

"When a no-confidence move was brought against him, he encouraged the deputy speaker (Qasim Suri) to violate the constitution and then portrayed him as a hero," the minister said, referring to Imran. "Such people are no heroes, they're criminals. And there will be action against them," Iqbal asserted.