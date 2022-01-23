Study shows why Omicron patients are more vulnerable to influenza

Researchers used to believe that if the body was already infected with one virus, it would produce enough IFN-I to prevent infection by other viruses, reducing the chance of simultaneous infection by Covid-19 and influenza.

However, the data from this latest study found that Omicron has the power to inhibit production of IFN-I, meaning cells it infects produces four times less IFN-I than usual.

Also, Omicron itself is much more resistant to IFN-I than other Covid-19 variants.